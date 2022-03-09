Jason® 98% Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel Perspective: front
Jason® 98% Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel Perspective: back
Jason® 98% Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel

4 ozUPC: 0007852204016
This concentrated, non-oily daily moisturizing gel delivers instant dry skin relief. Aloe Vera Gel soothes dry, irritated, sun damaged or newly shaven skin while a boost of nourishing Allantoin and Vitamin B5 replenish and recondition. With use, skin is calmed, balanced and nurtured back to its healthy-looking best.

  • No Parabens, SLS, Phthalates, Petrolatum or Artificial Colors
  • International Aloe Science Council Certified
  • Made in USA
  • Cruelty Free