Jason® 98% Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel
4 ozUPC: 0007852204016
This concentrated, non-oily daily moisturizing gel delivers instant dry skin relief. Aloe Vera Gel soothes dry, irritated, sun damaged or newly shaven skin while a boost of nourishing Allantoin and Vitamin B5 replenish and recondition. With use, skin is calmed, balanced and nurtured back to its healthy-looking best.
- No Parabens, SLS, Phthalates, Petrolatum or Artificial Colors
- International Aloe Science Council Certified
- Made in USA
- Cruelty Free