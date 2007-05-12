Hover to Zoom
Jason Aloe Vera Satin Hand Soap Pump
16 fl ozUPC: 0007852202005
Jason brand believes in the power of nature's ingredients to improve everyday wellness. We were pioneers of safer, wholesome personal care, and we continue to harness the earth's bounty of botanicals and essentials for blends that refresh and restore. Wellness is our second nature, and it has been since 1959. Nourish your skin with nutrient-rich vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Soothing aloe vera juice, sunflower seed and wheat germ oils provide lipid relief to hydrate and give you an overall sense of well-being.
- Nourishes with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5
- No: Parabens, SLS, Petrolatum, Artificial Colors or Phthalates
- Hydrates with Aloe Vera
- Cruelty Free