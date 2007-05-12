Jason brand believes in the power of nature's ingredients to improve everyday wellness. We were pioneers of safer, wholesome personal care, and we continue to harness the earth's bounty of botanicals and essentials for blends that refresh and restore. Wellness is our second nature, and it has been since 1959. Nourish your skin with nutrient-rich vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Soothing aloe vera juice, sunflower seed and wheat germ oils provide lipid relief to hydrate and give you an overall sense of well-being.

Nourishes with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5

No: Parabens, SLS, Petrolatum, Artificial Colors or Phthalates

Hydrates with Aloe Vera

Cruelty Free