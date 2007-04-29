Hover to Zoom
Jason Calming Lavender Hand & Body Lotion
8 ozUPC: 0007852230206
Purchase Options
Product Details
This botanically rich, non-greasy daily lotion naturally delivers deep, long-lasting hydration.Our blend of vitamins C & E and Kukui Nut Oil wraps skin in relieving comfort while calming Lavender soothes your senses. With use, skin is touchably soft, balanced and relaxed.
- Pampers with Aroma Therapeutic Lavender
- Calming Moisture Relief for Sensitive, Irritated Skin
- No: Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum, or SLS
- Cruelty Free