Enjoy the carefree feeling of all-day odor protection you can rely on. Our clinically tested formula of zinc ricinoleate, corn starch and baking soda neutralizes odor. The added benefit of calming lavender, nourishing vitamin E and vegetable glycerin soothes, softens, and smooths underarms.

Clinically tested

All day odor protection

No aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or propylene glycol

Cruelty free