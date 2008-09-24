Hover to Zoom
Jason Calming Lavender Natural Deodorant Stick
2.5 ozUPC: 0007852209065
Product Details
Enjoy the carefree feeling of all-day odor protection you can rely on. Our clinically tested formula of zinc ricinoleate, corn starch and baking soda neutralizes odor. The added benefit of calming lavender, nourishing vitamin E and vegetable glycerin soothes, softens, and smooths underarms.
- Clinically tested
- All day odor protection
- No aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or propylene glycol
- Cruelty free