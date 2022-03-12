Dandruff Relief® 2-in-1 Treatment Shampoo + Conditioner is a dual action, medicated formula that cleanses and conditions in one easy step while controlling scalp dermatitis and mild psoriasis. Active ingredient pyrithione zinc controls dandruff, eliminating flakes and itchiness. This medicated formula also contains jojoba oil and plant protein to leave hair feeling conditioned, softer, and more manageable. Safe to use on all hair types.