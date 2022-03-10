Jason Ester-C Anti Aging Moisturizer Perspective: front
Jason Ester-C Anti Aging Moisturizer
Jason Ester-C Anti Aging Moisturizer
Jason Ester-C Anti Aging Moisturizer
Jason Ester-C Anti Aging Moisturizer

2 ozUPC: 0007852233002
Reveal the beauty within. Significantly reduce the visible signs of aging with our ultra-rich crème. Infused with a powerful multi-antioxidant complex of Ester-C, vitamin C, thioctic acid, vitamin E and green tea, our unique formula helps minimize the aging effects of free radical damage and helps promote healthy, youthful-looking skin. Be beautiful, with nourished, rejuvenated skin.

  • Anti-aging sculpting treatment
  • Helps firm and tone
  • Multi-antioxidant defense
  • No parabens, SLS, petrolatum, artificial colors or phthalates