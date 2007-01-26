Hover to Zoom
Jason® Hi Shine Styling Gel
6 ozUPC: 0007852200064
This high performance advanced styling hair gel delivers salon quality texture, shape and shine to all hair types. The unique blend of Panthenol, Plant Proteins and Extracts plus Flaxseed (Linseed), adds body and volume with great structure and a lustrous shine.
- Excellent Hold & Texture
- Fortified with Panthenol & Plant Proteins
- No Parabens, SLS or Phthalates, Petrolatum, and Artificial Colors