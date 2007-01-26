This high performance advanced styling hair gel delivers salon quality texture, shape and shine to all hair types. The unique blend of Panthenol, Plant Proteins and Extracts plus Flaxseed (Linseed), adds body and volume with great structure and a lustrous shine.

Excellent Hold & Texture

Fortified with Panthenol & Plant Proteins

No Parabens, SLS or Phthalates, Petrolatum, and Artificial Colors