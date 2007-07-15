Jason Hyper-C Serum Perspective: front
Jason Hyper-C Serum Perspective: back
Jason Hyper-C Serum Perspective: left
Jason Hyper-C Serum Perspective: right
Jason Hyper-C Serum Perspective: bottom
Jason Hyper-C Serum

1 fl ozUPC: 0007852204006
This unique C-Effects™ formula is a potent dose of correction to remedy your skin's complexion. Our concentrated multi-antioxidant complex of Ester-C®, Vitamin C, Thioctic Acid, Vitamin E and Green Tea effectively fights against harmful free radicals that can cause skin discoloration. With use, skin looks evenly toned with refreshed clarity.

  • Anti-Aging Daily Spot Treatment
  • Inhibits Discoloration for a More Even Tone
  • Multi-Antioxidant Defense
  • No Parabens, SLS, Petrolatum, Artificial Colors or Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free