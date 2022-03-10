Hover to Zoom
Jason Invigorating Rosewater Liquid Hand Soap
16 fl ozUPC: 0007852202023
Product Details
Nourish your skin with botanical surfactants plus Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Invigorating rosewater and antioxidant grapefruit extract keep your skin feeling refreshed, energized, and uplifted.
- No parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, artificial colors, or phthalates
- Biodegradable formula
- Cruelty free