Jason Invigorating Rosewater Liquid Hand Soap

16 fl ozUPC: 0007852202023
Nourish your skin with botanical surfactants plus Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Invigorating rosewater and antioxidant grapefruit extract keep your skin feeling refreshed, energized, and uplifted.

  • No parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, artificial colors, or phthalates
  • Biodegradable formula
  • Cruelty free