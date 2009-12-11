Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste
4.2 ozUPC: 0007852200728
Purchase Options
Product Details
Jason® Kids Only! Strawberry Toothpaste delivers a blast of great tasting berry freshness that kids love, while Calcium Carbonate safely cleans and protects your child's teeth for a healthy smile that parents love!
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Cruelty Free
- Fluoride Free
- Made in USA
- No Artificial Colors or Flavors
- No SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, or Petrolatum