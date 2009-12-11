Jason® Kids Only! Strawberry Toothpaste delivers a blast of great tasting berry freshness that kids love, while Calcium Carbonate safely cleans and protects your child's teeth for a healthy smile that parents love!

Kosher

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free

Fluoride Free

Made in USA

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, or Petrolatum