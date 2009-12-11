Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Jason® Kids Only Strawberry Toothpaste

4.2 ozUPC: 0007852200728
Purchase Options

Product Details

Jason® Kids Only! Strawberry Toothpaste delivers a blast of great tasting berry freshness that kids love, while Calcium Carbonate safely cleans and protects your child's teeth for a healthy smile that parents love!

  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Cruelty Free
  • Fluoride Free
  • Made in USA
  • No Artificial Colors or Flavors
  • No SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, or Petrolatum