Jason Men's Mountain Spice All-In-One Body Wash

30 fl ozUPC: 0007852200201
Feel the deepest clean from your head to your toe. Our all-in-one wash packs a botanically powerful punch to completely clean your face, hair and body. The aloe vera moisturizes, while orange peel, bergamot and clove oils leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated. Super clean? Super easy.

  • Removes dirt, sweat, and odor
  • For face, hair, and body
  • An earth-friendly, biodegradable formula
  • No parabens, harsh sulfates, petrolatum, phthalates