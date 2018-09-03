Feel the deepest clean from your head to your toe. Our all-in-one wash packs a botanically powerful punch to completely clean your face, hair and body. The aloe vera moisturizes, while orange peel, bergamot and clove oils leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated. Super clean? Super easy.

Removes dirt, sweat, and odor

For face, hair, and body

An earth-friendly, biodegradable formula

No parabens, harsh sulfates, petrolatum, phthalates