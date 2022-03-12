Hover to Zoom
Jason Natural Products® Tea Tree Purifying Deodorant Stick
2.5 ozUPC: 0007852209045
Product Details
JĀSÖN® brand believes in the power of nature's ingredients to improve everyday wellness. We were pioneers of safer, wholesome personal care, and we continue to harness the earth's bounty of botanicals and essentials for blends that refresh and restore. Enjoy the carefree feeling of all day odor protection you can rely on. Our clinically tested formula of zinc ricinoleate, corn starch and baking soda neutralizes odor. The added benefit of purifying tea tree oil, nourishing vitamin E and vegetable glycerin leaves underarms softer and smoother.
- Cruelty Free
- Made in Canada
- Clinically Tested
- All Day Odor Protection
- No Aluminum, Parabens, SLS, Phthalates, Petrolatum or Propylene Glycol