Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Jason Power Smile Peppermint Anti-Cavity & Whitening Gel Toothpaste
6 ozUPC: 0007852201540
Purchase Options
Product Details
Perks up your smile with our brightening blend of gentle whiteners: bamboo powder, calcium carbonate and baking soda. Infused with CoQ10 and aloe vera gel to sooth irritated gums, our anti-cavity fluoride gel fights tooth decay and gives your smile a stain-free sparkle—with a dash of peppermint oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.
- Gluten Free
- Cruelty Free
- With Fluoride
- Tartar Control
- No SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum or Preservatives
Keep your smile bright, without harsh abrasives or irritating chemicals. PowerSmile® CoQ10 Tooth Gel features an exclusive blend of polishers and stain-fighting botanicals, including Bamboo Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) and Silica, to help prevent tartar build-up while gently whitening and brightening your smile.