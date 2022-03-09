Perks up your smile with our brightening blend of gentle whiteners: bamboo powder, calcium carbonate and baking soda. Infused with CoQ10 and aloe vera gel to sooth irritated gums, our anti-cavity fluoride gel fights tooth decay and gives your smile a stain-free sparkle—with a dash of peppermint oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free

With Fluoride

Tartar Control

No SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum or Preservatives

Keep your smile bright, without harsh abrasives or irritating chemicals. PowerSmile® CoQ10 Tooth Gel features an exclusive blend of polishers and stain-fighting botanicals, including Bamboo Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) and Silica, to help prevent tartar build-up while gently whitening and brightening your smile.