Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste
6 ozUPC: 0007852261847
Product Details
Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gentle whiteners: calcium carbonate and baking soda. Infused with grapefruit seed and perilla seed extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle—with vanilla plus a dash of peppermint oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.
- Fluoride Free
- SLS Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- No Artificial Colors or Sweeteners
- Preservative Free