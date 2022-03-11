Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gentle whiteners: calcium carbonate and baking soda. Infused with grapefruit seed and perilla seed extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle—with vanilla plus a dash of peppermint oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.

Fluoride Free

SLS Free

Gluten Free

Kosher

No Artificial Colors or Sweeteners

Preservative Free