Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: back
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: left
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: right
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: top
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: bottom
Jason® Power Smile Vanilla Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste

6 ozUPC: 0007852261847
Product Details

Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gentle whiteners: calcium carbonate and baking soda. Infused with grapefruit seed and perilla seed extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle—with vanilla plus a dash of peppermint oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.

  • Fluoride Free
  • SLS Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • No Artificial Colors or Sweeteners
  • Preservative Free