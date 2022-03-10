Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gently whiteners: Bamboo Powder, Calcium Carbonate and Baking Soda. Infused with Grapefruit Seed and Perilla Seed Extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle with a dash of Peppermint Oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.

No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfates

No Preservatives

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Sweeteners

No Saccharin

No Propylene Glycol

Fluoride Free

Gluten Free

All Natural