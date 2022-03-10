Hover to Zoom
Jason Powersmile Powerful Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste
6 ozUPC: 0007852201500
Product Details
Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gently whiteners: Bamboo Powder, Calcium Carbonate and Baking Soda. Infused with Grapefruit Seed and Perilla Seed Extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle with a dash of Peppermint Oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.
- No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfates
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Colors
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No Saccharin
- No Propylene Glycol
- Fluoride Free
- Gluten Free
- All Natural