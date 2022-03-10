Jason Powersmile Powerful Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: front
Jason Powersmile Powerful Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste Perspective: right
Jason Powersmile Powerful Peppermint Whitening Toothpaste

6 ozUPC: 0007852201500
Perk up your smile with a brightening blend of gently whiteners: Bamboo Powder, Calcium Carbonate and Baking Soda. Infused with Grapefruit Seed and Perilla Seed Extracts to help fight damaging sugar acids, our botanical paste gives your smile a stain-free sparkle with a dash of Peppermint Oil for fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and shine.

  • No Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfates
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • No Saccharin
  • No Propylene Glycol
  • Fluoride Free
  • Gluten Free
  • All Natural