Jason Revitalizing Citrus Body Wash
30 fl ozUPC: 0007852202116
Product Details
Nourish your skin with botanicals surfactants plus pro-vitamins B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Sparkling lemongrass extract and zesty orange peel oil soften and smooth, reawakening your skin's youthful radiance.
- Energizes with natural Lemon Extract & Orange Peel
- Nourishes with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5
- No Parabens, SLS, Petrolatum, Artificial Colors, or Phthalates