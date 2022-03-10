Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: front
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: back
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: left
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: right
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: top
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste

6 ozUPC: 0007852201510
Product Details

Fortify your teeth and gums with strengthening calcium and protein-rich, antioxidant blue green algae. Infused with our gentle blend of stain-fighting whiteners, this botanical paste gives your smile a dazzling sparkle—with a dash of spearmint and parsley extracts for a fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and beam with confidence.

  • Gluten Free
  • No Preservatives, Artificial Colors or Sweeteners
  • No SLS (Sodium Lauryl / Laureth Sulfates)
  • No Saccharin or Propylene Glycol
  • Cruelty Free
  • Fluoride Free