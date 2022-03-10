Hover to Zoom
Jason Sea Fresh Deep Sea Spearmint Strengthening Toothpaste
6 ozUPC: 0007852201510
Product Details
Fortify your teeth and gums with strengthening calcium and protein-rich, antioxidant blue green algae. Infused with our gentle blend of stain-fighting whiteners, this botanical paste gives your smile a dazzling sparkle—with a dash of spearmint and parsley extracts for a fully fresh breath. It's your time to smile and beam with confidence.
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives, Artificial Colors or Sweeteners
- No SLS (Sodium Lauryl / Laureth Sulfates)
- No Saccharin or Propylene Glycol
- Cruelty Free
- Fluoride Free