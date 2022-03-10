Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste
4.2 ozUPC: 0007852201496
Purchase Options
Product Details
Perk up your smile with the simple wholesomeness of coconut oil. Made with only the most essential ingredients from the earth, our Simply Coconut™ Soothing Toothpaste harmoniously combines virgin coconut oil with calming chamomile extract, aloe vera juice and witch hazel water to give your teeth a comfortably beautiful sparkle. Plus, the refreshing Coconut Chamomile taste leaves your breath fully fresh and clean. It's your time to smile and shine.
- No Fluoride
- No SLS
- No Parabens
- No Artificial Colors
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No Saccharin
- No Propylene Glycol
- No Gluten
- 99% Earth Sourced
Made with:
- Coconut Oil
- Aloe Vera Juice
- Chamomile Extract
- Witch Hazel Water