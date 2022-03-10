Perk up your smile with the simple wholesomeness of coconut oil. Made with only the most essential ingredients from the earth, our Simply Coconut™ Soothing Toothpaste harmoniously combines virgin coconut oil with calming chamomile extract, aloe vera juice and witch hazel water to give your teeth a comfortably beautiful sparkle. Plus, the refreshing Coconut Chamomile taste leaves your breath fully fresh and clean. It's your time to smile and shine.

No Fluoride

No SLS

No Parabens

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Sweeteners

No Saccharin

No Propylene Glycol

No Gluten

99% Earth Sourced

Made with: