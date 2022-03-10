Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Jason Simply Coconut Soothing Toothpaste

4.2 ozUPC: 0007852201496
Purchase Options

Product Details

Perk up your smile with the simple wholesomeness of coconut oil. Made with only the most essential ingredients from the earth, our Simply Coconut™ Soothing Toothpaste harmoniously combines virgin coconut oil with calming chamomile extract, aloe vera juice and witch hazel water to give your teeth a comfortably beautiful sparkle. Plus, the refreshing Coconut Chamomile taste leaves your breath fully fresh and clean. It's your time to smile and shine.

  • No Fluoride
  • No SLS
  • No Parabens
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • No Saccharin
  • No Propylene Glycol
  • No Gluten
  • 99% Earth Sourced

Made with:

  • Coconut Oil
  • Aloe Vera Juice
  • Chamomile Extract
  • Witch Hazel Water