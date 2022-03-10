Hover to Zoom
Jason Simply Coconut Strengthening Toothpaste
4.2 ozUPC: 0007852201498
Product Details
Perk up your smile with the simple wholesomeness of Coconut Oil. Made with only the most essential ingredients from the earth, our Simply Coconut™ Strengthening Toothpaste harmoniously combines Virgin Coconut Oil with invigorating Magnesium, Calcium and Peppermint Oil to give your teeth a healthy sparkle. Plus, the energizing Coconut Mint taste leaves your breath fully fresh and exhilarated. It's your time to smile and shine.
JASON Simply Coconut™ toothpaste promise:
• No Fluoride• No SLS• No Parabens• No Artificial Colors• No Artificial Sweeteners• No Saccharin• No Propylene Glycol• No Gluten
- 99% Earth Sourced
- Made with
- Coconut Oil
- Calcium
- Magnesium
- Peppermint Oil