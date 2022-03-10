Jason Simply Coconut Strengthening Toothpaste Perspective: front
Jason Simply Coconut Strengthening Toothpaste

4.2 ozUPC: 0007852201498
Product Details

Perk up your smile with the simple wholesomeness of Coconut Oil. Made with only the most essential ingredients from the earth, our Simply Coconut™ Strengthening Toothpaste harmoniously combines Virgin Coconut Oil with invigorating Magnesium, Calcium and Peppermint Oil to give your teeth a healthy sparkle. Plus, the energizing Coconut Mint taste leaves your breath fully fresh and exhilarated. It's your time to smile and shine.

JASON Simply Coconut™ toothpaste promise:

• No Fluoride• No SLS• No Parabens• No Artificial Colors• No Artificial Sweeteners• No Saccharin• No Propylene Glycol• No Gluten

  • 99% Earth Sourced
  • Made with
    • Coconut Oil
    • Calcium
    • Magnesium
    • Peppermint Oil