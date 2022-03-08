Enjoy the lush feeling of silky smooth hair. This shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes for healthier hair with every wash. Infused with hydrating and humidity-fighting botanicals, such as sea kelp, shea butter, porphyra algae, and grapeseed oil, this smoothing shampoo weightlessly fights frizz all day even in high humidity while adding silky shine and manageability to your hair.