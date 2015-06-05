Jason® Smoothing Coconut Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Smoothing Coconut Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Jason® Smoothing Coconut Hand & Body Lotion

8 ozUPC: 0007852202124
Purchase Options

Product Details

This ultra- moisturizing daily lotion delivers deep, long-lasting hydration. Our intensive blendof unrefined, virgin coconut oil and Shea Butterprovides relief fromthe discomfort of extremely dry skin and softens and smooths rough patches. With use, skin feels pampered and touchably soft and smooth.

  • No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum, or SLS
  • Softens with Virgin Coconut Oil and Shea Butter
  • Ultra Moisture for Extremely Dry Skin
  • Cruelty Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Aqua ( Water ) , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , Stearic Acid , Cetyl Alcohol , Glycerin , Glyceryl Stearate Se , Xanthan Gum , Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil , Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil , Punica Granatum Extract , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract , Tocopheryl Acetate , Allyl Caproate , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , Citric Acid , Ethyl Butyrate , Isoamyl Butyrate , Vanillin , Phenoxyethanol , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Limonene .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More