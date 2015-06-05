Jason® Smoothing Coconut Hand & Body Lotion
This ultra- moisturizing daily lotion delivers deep, long-lasting hydration. Our intensive blendof unrefined, virgin coconut oil and Shea Butterprovides relief fromthe discomfort of extremely dry skin and softens and smooths rough patches. With use, skin feels pampered and touchably soft and smooth.
- No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum, or SLS
- Softens with Virgin Coconut Oil and Shea Butter
- Ultra Moisture for Extremely Dry Skin
- Cruelty Free
Aqua ( Water ) , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , Stearic Acid , Cetyl Alcohol , Glycerin , Glyceryl Stearate Se , Xanthan Gum , Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil , Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil , Punica Granatum Extract , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract , Tocopheryl Acetate , Allyl Caproate , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , Citric Acid , Ethyl Butyrate , Isoamyl Butyrate , Vanillin , Phenoxyethanol , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Limonene .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
