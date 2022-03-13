Jason Smoothing Sea Kelp Conditioner Perspective: front
Jason Smoothing Sea Kelp Conditioner Perspective: back
Jason Smoothing Sea Kelp Conditioner Perspective: right
Jason Smoothing Sea Kelp Conditioner

16 ozUPC: 0007852205009
Enjoy the lush feeling of silky smooth hair with every wash. Sea kelp, rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, weightlessly rehydrates dry strands. Ginseng root and plumeria acutifolia calm frizz and control fly-aways without leaving a heavy residue. Humidity-fighting kukui nut oil adds extra shine and manageability. It's the gentle way to get the frizzies under control for hair that's silky smooth all day.