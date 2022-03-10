Jason® Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash Perspective: front
Jason® Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash Perspective: back
Jason® Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash Perspective: left
Jason® Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash Perspective: right
Jason® Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash

30 fl ozUPC: 0007852202105
Product Details

Nourish your skin with botanical surfactants plus Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 for a gentle, healthful cleanse. Soothing Aloe Vera and Sunflower Seed Oil provide lipid relief to hydrate and give you an overall sense of well-being.

  • Hydrates & Nourishes with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Pro-Vitamin B5
  • No: Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Petrolatum, or Phthalates
  • Cruelty Free