Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Jason Soothing Aloe Vera Moisturizing Creme
4 ozUPC: 0007852204002
Purchase Options
Product Details
Your inner radiance will come shining through, thanks to the deep long-lasting moisturization provided by this botanically-rich, daily crème. It calms irritated skin with highly concentrated aloe vera gel plus sweet almond oil and vitamin E. They blend harmoniously together to instantly soothe dry, irritated, sun damaged or newly shaven skin. It's the nurturing your skin needs to regain balance, calmness and get back to its health-feeling best.
- No Paraben, SLS, Petrolatum, Artificial Colors or Phthalates
- Cruelty Free
- Made in USA