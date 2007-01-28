Hover to Zoom
Jason® Strong & Healthy Jojoba + Castor Oil Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0007852200019
Say hello to stronger, healthier hair with every wash! This conditioner nourishes and fortifies hard-to-grow hair for gorgeous length and strength. Infused with moisture-rich coconut, jojoba and castor seed oils, and strengthening pro-vitamin B5 and quinoa protein, this moisturizing conditioner helps promote healthy hair and prevent breakage and split ends.