Jason® Strong & Healthy Jojoba + Castor Oil Shampoo
16 fl ozUPC: 0007852200015
Product Details
Say hello to stronger, healthier hairwith every wash! This shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes hard-to-grow hair for gorgeous length and strength. Infused with moisture-rich coconut, jojoba and castor seed oils and strengthening pro-vitamin B5 and quinoa protein, this moisturizing shampoo helps promote healthy hair and prevent breakage and split ends.