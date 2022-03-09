Take your scalp and locks to a new level of fresh and clean, comfort. Gentle botanical surfactants and wheat germ oil nourish and rinse away dry flaky skin build-up on the scalp. Australian tea tree oil, known for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungicidal properties, works with grapefruit extract and plant protein to purify and strengthen hair follicles while soothing calendula, hops and sage extracts help relieve discomfort of itchiness. So gentle you can use it daily to enjoy constant pleasure of glistening clean and lustrous, manageable hair.

Normalizes dry, flaky scalp

Fortified with pro-vitamins and botanicals

No parabens, harsh sulfates, petrolatum, artificial colors, or phthalates

An Earth-friendly, biodegradable formula