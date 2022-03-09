Hover to Zoom
Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo
8 fl ozUPC: 0007852200042
Give your locks visibly enhanced volume that lasts all day. This shampoo with biotin, panthenol, and plant proteins boosts volume and revitalizes hair for less future breakage, adds lively luster, and provides weightless bounce. The botanically derived formula effectively removes dirt and oil build up without stripping hair. Strand by strand, your limp and thin hair becomes seriously stronger, thicker, and full of life.