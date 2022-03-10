Hover to Zoom
Jason Total Protection Cool MInt Sea Salt Mouth Rinse
16 fl oz
Embrace the neutralizing power of Dead Sea Salt—complete oral protection, minus the harsh abrasives and irritating chemicals. Rinse away cavity-causing sugars and bad breath with our powerhouse blend of dead sea salt and tried-and-true botanicals. The calming power of witch hazel soothes irritated gums and nourishing glycerin helps relieve the symptoms of dry mouth. A dash of cooling peppermint oil leaves your mouth fully fresh. It's time for you to smile and say "ahhh."
- Fresh breath and complete oral hygiene
- No gluten, parabens, SLS, petrolatum, artificial colors, or phthalates
- No alcohol
- No saccharin