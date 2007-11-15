Jason Vitamin E 45000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: front
Jason Vitamin E 45000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: back
Jason Vitamin E 45000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: left
Jason Vitamin E 45000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: right
Jason Vitamin E 45000 IU Skin Oil

2 fl ozUPC: 0007852204031
Product Details

Indulge your skin with this maximum strength skin oil that combines vitamin E oil with our exclusive blend of seven essential oils, including black currant, evening primrose, macadamia nut and borage. Use at night to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

  • Cruelty Free
  • Made in USA
  • Helps Fight Lines & Wrinkles
  • No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum, SLS, Artificial Colors or Synthetic Fragrances