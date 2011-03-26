Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil

1 fl ozUPC: 0007852204021
Purchase Options

Product Details

Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14,000 IU naturally conditions especially dry areas including damaged cuticles, and rough patches on heels, knees and elbows. Just a drop will give you instant relief. Rich Vitamin E and Avocado Oils nourish and protect for skin that feels instantly softer and smoother.

  • Cruelty Free
  • Made in USA
  • Lipid Treatment
  • No Parabens, Petrolatum, Phthalates, SLS, or Artificial Colors