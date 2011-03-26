Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14,000 IU naturally conditions especially dry areas including damaged cuticles, and rough patches on heels, knees and elbows. Just a drop will give you instant relief. Rich Vitamin E and Avocado Oils nourish and protect for skin that feels instantly softer and smoother.

Cruelty Free

Made in USA

Lipid Treatment

No Parabens, Petrolatum, Phthalates, SLS, or Artificial Colors