Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14000 IU Skin Oil
1 fl ozUPC: 0007852204021
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 14,000 IU naturally conditions especially dry areas including damaged cuticles, and rough patches on heels, knees and elbows. Just a drop will give you instant relief. Rich Vitamin E and Avocado Oils nourish and protect for skin that feels instantly softer and smoother.
- Cruelty Free
- Made in USA
- Lipid Treatment
- No Parabens, Petrolatum, Phthalates, SLS, or Artificial Colors