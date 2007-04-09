Hover to Zoom
Jason Vitamin E Oil 5000iu Skin Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0007852205001
Located in AISLE 18
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 5,000 IU bathes your body in healthy, anti-oxidant rich moisture. Pure, Vitamin E Oil plus 5 essential natural oils of Almond, Apricot, Avocado, Sunflower and Wheat Germ renew skin's softness. Use aloneon dry spots all over the body, or add few drops to your favorite Jason® Hand and Body Lotion.
- All-Over Body Nourishment
- No Parabens, Artificial Colors, Petrolatum, SLS, Phthalates or Synthetic Fragrance
- Cruelty Free
- Made in USA