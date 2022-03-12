Jason Vitamin E Oil Perspective: front
Jason Vitamin E Oil Perspective: back
Jason Vitamin E Oil Perspective: left
Jason Vitamin E Oil Perspective: right
Jason Vitamin E Oil

1.1 fl ozUPC: 0007852204011
Product Details

Jason® Vitamin E Oil 32,000 IU Extra Strength is a super rich, emollient treatment, perfect to target problem areas. With use, its skin smoothing antioxidant power helps minimize the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

  • Targeted Solution
  • Made in USA
  • Cruelty Free
  • No Parabens, Artificial Colors, Petrolatum, SLS, Phthalates, or Fragrance