Jason Vitamin E Oil
1.1 fl ozUPC: 0007852204011
Jason® Vitamin E Oil 32,000 IU Extra Strength is a super rich, emollient treatment, perfect to target problem areas. With use, its skin smoothing antioxidant power helps minimize the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
- Targeted Solution
- Made in USA
- Cruelty Free
- No Parabens, Artificial Colors, Petrolatum, SLS, Phthalates, or Fragrance