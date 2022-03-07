Jasper Hill Farm Harbison Mini Cheese Perspective: front
Jasper Hill Farm Harbison Mini Cheese

5 ozUPC: 0081483602200
Located in DELI/BAKE

Harbison is a soft-ripened cheese with a rustic, bloomy rind. Young cheeses are wrapped in strips of spruce cambium, the tree's inner bark layer, harvested from the woodlands of Jasper Hill. The spoonable texture begins to develop in our vaults, though the paste continues to soften on the way to market. Harbison is woodsy and sweet, balanced with lemon, mustard, and vegetal flavors. When a bit younger, the bark can be peeled away for sliced portioning. If the bark has fused with a more loosened paste, then the best approach is to leave the bark intact and spoon out portions from the top. Pair with oaked white wine, or barrel-aged sour beer. Fruit mostarda and crusty bread make nice accompaniments.

  • ACS Best in Show Winner 2018
  • Made in Vermont, cave ripened,
  • Bark-wrapped bloomy with pasteurized cow milk

Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeServings varied
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pasteurized cow milk, salt, rennet, cultures

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

