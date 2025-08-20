Hover to Zoom
JayOne Roasted And Seasoned Seaweed Snack
.05 OZ X 4UPC: 0067810813126
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (1.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories9
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.7g1.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium9mg0.38%
Total Carbohydrate0.3g0.1%
Dietary Fiber0.3g1.2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg1%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0.6mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Seaweed, Non GMO Corn Oil, Sesame Oil, Perilla Oil, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More