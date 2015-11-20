Hover to Zoom
Jeff's Garden™ Spicy Italian Antipasto
12 fl ozUPC: 0007321400725
Product Details
This Antipasto is a colorful combination of large green olives, tangy peperoncini, rich red bell peppers, and fresh, savory garlic, all marinated to perfection. This Antipasto is perfect for serving at a party, on a salad or taking on a picnic.
- An Instant Appetizer
- Perfect for Snacking
- No Preservatives
- Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olives , Water , Greek Peppers , Red Bell Pepper , Fresh Garlic , Olive Oil , Sea Salt , Onion , Spices , Lactic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.