Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1olive (9.5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 10

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 140mg 5.83%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.33% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%