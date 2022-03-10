Hover to Zoom
Jeff's Naturals Garlic Stuffed Olives
7.5 ozUPC: 0007321400748
Product Details
Each delectable colossal-sized olive is hand stuffed with locally grown garlic from Gilroy, California, the garlic capital of the U.S. These garlic stuffed olives are delicious in martinis, antipastos, and salads.
- Naturally Low in Carbs
- No Preservatives
- Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1olive (9.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olives, Water, Garlic, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible