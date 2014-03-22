Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Jeff's Naturals Sliced Kalamata Olives
7 ozUPC: 0007321400747
Purchase Options
Product Details
Authentic Kalamata olives are sourced from family farms in Greece, the homeland of this distinctive variety. These pitted Greek Kalamata olives are delicious in salads, omelets, and tapenades.
- Naturally Low in Carbs
- Certified Organic by QAI
- Sliced Greek
- 100% Recyclable Packaging
- No Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9pieces (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Kalamata Olives, Water, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Red Wine Vinegar, Organic Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More