Jeff's Naturals Sliced Tamed Jalapeno Peppers
12 ozUPC: 0007321400740
These Sliced Tamed Jalapeno Peppers are delicious on pizzas, in guacamole and quesadillas.
- Good Source of Vitamin A
- Sulfite Free
- Naturally Low in Carbs
- Non-Fat
- No Preservatives
- Certified Non-GMO
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg15.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Sea Salt, Calcium Chloride, Chili Pepper Extract, Turmeric
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
