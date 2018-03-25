Hover to Zoom
Jeff's Naturals Sunshine Mix Mild Banana Pepper Rings
12 fl ozUPC: 0007321400813
Product Details
These Sunshine Mix Mild Banana Pepper Rings were left on the vine just a little bit longer to reach peak ripeness, color, and flavor. Delicious on pizzas, in sandwiches and salads. Taste the quality.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Vegan and Gluten Free
- No Artificial Preservatives, Flavors, or Dyes
- Kosher
- Sulfite Free
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Banana Peppers , Water , Organic Distilled Vinegar , Sea Salt , Calcium Chloride , Turmeric , Ascorbic Acid , Beta Carotene , Natural Flavor , Rosemary Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
