Jeff's Naturals Whole Castelvetrano Olives
7.5 ozUPC: 0007321400745
Purchase Options
Product Details
These Castelvetrano olives are delicious with wine and cheese pairings, in martinis and for snacking or hors d'oeuvres.
- No Preservatives
- Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
- Naturally Low in Carbs
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2olives (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olives, Water, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid, Ascorbic Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
