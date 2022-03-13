Hover to Zoom
Jeff's Naurals Sun Dried Tomatoes In Olive Oil
8 ozUPC: 0007321400754
- High in Antioxidants
- No Sugar Added
- Kosher
- Cruelty Free
- Sulfite Free
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- All Natural
- Certified Non-GMO
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tomatoes (15 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Water, Garlic, Spices, Citric Acid, Rosemary Extract
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
