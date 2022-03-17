Hover to Zoom
Jelina Chocolatier Midnight Dark 72% Cacao Organic Dark Chocolate
1.41 ozUPC: 1006378357745
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size0.70 oz
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cocoa mass†, cane sugar†, cocoa butter†, natural vanilla†.
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More