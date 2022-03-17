Hover to Zoom
Jelina Chocolatier Sea Salt 72% Cacao Organic Dark Chocolate
1.41 ozUPC: 1006378357746
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size0.70 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cocoa mass†, cane sugar†, cocoa butter†, sea salt, natural vanilla†. Fairtrade Cocoa mass, cane sugar, cocoa butter, natural vanilla:
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
