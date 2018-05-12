Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Jell-O® Berry Blue Gelatin Dessert Mix
3 ozUPC: 0004300020040
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Berry Blue Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 80 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size22g (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More