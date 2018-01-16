Hover to Zoom
Jell-O Cheesecake Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
3.4 ozUPC: 0004300020413
- Cheesecake Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 100 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
- Kosher
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Artificial Color, Natural Flavor, Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Preservative)
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More