Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix
3 ozUPC: 0004300020003
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Cherry Artificial Flavor
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Same Great Taste
- 80 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Red 40, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More