Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix
Jell-O Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix

6 ozUPC: 0004300020053
Product Details

Jell-O Cherry Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make cherry flavored dessert. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day, this mouthwatering treat delivers the classic refreshingly sweet cherry taste you know and love. With no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup and fat free, this dessert is one you can feel good about sharing with your family. Thisbox makes eight 1/2-cup servings so you can prepare enough for the whole family. It's easy to make a tasty dessert for kids or adults. Simply mix the cherry gelatin mix with boiling water, stir in cold water and refrigerate until set.

  • Jell-O Cherry Instant Gelatin Mix is an easy to make cherry flavored dessert
  • Fat free gelatin powder contains no artificial sweeteners and no high fructose corn syrup
  • Individually packaged in a sealed pouch
  • Gelatin dessert is easy to make -just stir the mix with boiling and cold water and refrigerate
  • Makes a delicious dessert

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.