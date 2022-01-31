Ingredients

Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate (Control Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

