Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More