Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix

5.9 ozUPC: 0004300020473
Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. The delicious chocolate fudge flavor tastes great as a pie filling, in cake mix or with a dollop of whipped cream topping. It contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The dessert is easy to make in just five minutes; simply stir milk into the pudding powder and allow to set. You will quickly have a delicious pudding that the entire family will enjoy. The 5.9 ounce box of Jell-O pudding mix comes individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg15.83%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

