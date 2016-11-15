Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix
Product Details
Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding Mix offers a delicious flavor, whether you eat it as a treat or use it as an ingredient in your favorite dessert recipes. The delicious chocolate fudge flavor tastes great as a pie filling, in cake mix or with a dollop of whipped cream topping. It contains no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The dessert is easy to make in just five minutes; simply stir milk into the pudding powder and allow to set. You will quickly have a delicious pudding that the entire family will enjoy. The 5.9 ounce box of Jell-O pudding mix comes individually packaged in a sealed pouch for freshness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevent Foaming), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Artificial Color, BHA (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
