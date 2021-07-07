Hover to Zoom
Jell-O Chocolate Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
3.9 ozUPC: 0004300020431
Product Details
- Chocolate Artificial Flavor
- 100 Calories Per 1/4 Package
- (4) 1/2 Cup Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Disodium Phosphate (For Thickening), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (For Thickening), Salt, Artificial Color, Mono- and Diglycerides (Prevents Foaming), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, BHA (Preserves Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
